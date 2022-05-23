Monday, May 23, 2022
Seven IAS, 34 PCS Officers Transferred in Punjab

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and new posting orders of seven IAS and 34 PCS officers with immediate effect. It also shifted 19 IPS officers, nine PPS officers and one IFS officer.

Raid at IAS officer Puja Singhals premises PTI Photo

Updated: 23 May 2022 8:49 pm

Among Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, secretary (finance) has been given the additional charge of commissioner, Jalandhar division while Pardeep Kumar has been given the charge of special secretary (transport), according to an official order. Neelima, who is the managing director, Punjab Health System Corporation, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, food and drug administration. Vishesh Sarangal, deputy commissioner of Kapurthala, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, municipal corporation, Kapurthala. IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta has been posted as secretary, Punjab State Board for Technical Education and Industrial Training, while IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Manish Kumar has been posted as director, environment and climate change.


Besides, 34 Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers, including Ravinder Singh, Jasbir Singh, Daljit Kaur, Navjot Kaur were also given new posting orders. Among Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, senior police officer Naresh Kumar has been posted as additional director general of police (human rights), replacing G Nageswara Rao who goes as ADGP (provisioning), according to another official order. IPS officer MF Farooqui has been given the charge of ADGP (railways) in addition to the charge of public grievances. Narinder Bhargav has been posted as joint commissioner of police, Ludhiana while Opinderjit Singh Ghuman has been posted as commandant, 27th battalion, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar.

Satinder Singh has been posted as Commandant, In-Service Training Centre, Kapurthala while Sachin Gupta has been posted as assistant inspector general (special branch-II, intelligence). Saumya Mishra has been given the charge of joint commissioner of police (law and order), Ludhiana, while Navneet Singh goes as joint commissioner of police, Jalandhar. Ankur Gupta has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jalandhar while Simrat Kaur goes as DCP, Amritsar. Besides, nine Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, including Alam Vijay Singh, Daljit Singh, Amarjit Singh and Gursewak Singh, have also been given new posting orders.

Tags

National Indian Government Punjab Government IAS Officers IPS Officers PPS Officers IFS Officers PCS Officers Punjab Health System Corporation Punjab State Board For Technical Education And Industrial Training Assistant Inspector General (special Branch-II Intelligence) Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP)
