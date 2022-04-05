Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Setting Up Of NGT Benches In Every State Will Encourage People To Take Up Environmental Issues: SC

"We do not want to use the word, but the legislature has been dumb in this regard. We don't want to use the word but that is the word...every case ultimately ends up in this court," the bench observed. Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, submitted that it is the prerogative of the legislature to provide for statutory appeals to the apex court.

Setting Up Of NGT Benches In Every State Will Encourage People To Take Up Environmental Issues: SC
Supreme Court (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 10:07 pm

The Supreme Court Tuesday said that setting up of National Green Tribunal benches in every state will encourage people to take up environmental issues. A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said every case ultimately lands up in the top court. "We do not want to use the word, but the legislature has been dumb in this regard. We don't want to use the word but that is the word...every case ultimately ends up in this court," the bench observed. Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, submitted that it is the prerogative of the legislature to provide for statutory appeals to the apex court. The bench asked Venugopal if having a bench of the NGT in each state would be possible. 


"Why cannot NGT have a bench in each state? It will be helpful and lighten the burden and address the concerns and more people will be encouraged to take up environmental issues," the bench observed. Venugopal submitted that the tribunals are highly specialised bodies and they cannot be called inferior to High Courts. The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association challenging Section 3 (Establishment of Tribunal) of the National Green Tribunal Act. Advocate Siddharth Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, referred to an apex court judgement and said access to justice is a facet of the fundamental right. He said jurisdiction is prohibitive since the person who raises the complaint may not often be able to take advantage of an appeal before the top court. The bench reserved its verdict after hearing the submissions and asked parties to file written submissions within five days.

Related stories

Sri Lanka To Shut Embassies In Norway And Iraq

Yes Bank Net Advances Up 8.8 PC To Rs 181,508 Cr In FY22

Marico Expects Low Single-Digit Growth In India Revenue In Q4 FY22

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National National NGT Benches Environmental Essues Supreme Court Justice K M Joseph Justice Hrishikesh Roy Attorney General K K Venugopal Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association National Green Tribunal Act
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain