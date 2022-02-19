Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Send Applications To Obtain Consent To Establish, Operate By March 10: DPCC To Industries

In the notice, it has said that no person without its prior consent shall establish or take steps to establish any industrial unit or disposal system thereof which is likely to discharge effluent into a stream or on land.

Send Applications To Obtain Consent To Establish, Operate By March 10: DPCC To Industries
A woman shifts fishes in the Yamuna river while toxic foam floats at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi. PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 9:33 pm

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has said industrial units are required to obtain consent to establish and operate in the city under laws to tackle water and air pollution and sought applications by March 10, with a warning that violators will face punitive actions. In a public notice, issued in newspapers on Saturday, the DPCC said violation of the norms could entail effective closure of a unit or disconnection of electricity and water supplies to it.

In the notice, it has said that no person without its prior consent shall establish or take steps to establish any industrial unit or disposal system thereof which is likely to discharge effluent into a stream or on land. The entire Union Territory of Delhi has been declared as an air pollution control area vide notification dated 20.02.1987, it said.

It is a mandatory provision under a section of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 that no person, without the prior consent of DPCC, shall establish any unit in any air pollution control area, the notice said. It is also a mandatory provision under a section of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 that no person, without the prior consent of DPCC, shall establish any industrial unit or disposal system thereof which is likely to discharge sewage or effluent into a stream or on land, the notice added.

Related stories

Delhi Records Minimum Temp At 10.8 Deg C; Air Quality ‘Moderate’

Delhi Transport Dept's 'Faceless Services': Learning Licenses Given To Over 93% Of 1.54L Applicants

Air Quality Panel Inspected 4,890 Sites In Delhi-NCR To Check Air Pollution

The DPCC in its notice said all units operating in Delhi are required to obtain "consent to establish" and "consent to operate" under these laws. By way of the public notice, all industrial units are hereby directed to comply with the provisions of the two acts, and submit the application for consent to establish and consent to operate via an online portal by March 10, 2022. "The notice be treated as opportunity of being heard. In case of violation, penal action, including effective closure of the unit, disconnection of electricity and water supply to the unit as per the provisions of the above said acts will be initiated without any further reference," it said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Water Pollution Air Pollution Industrial Pollution Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Delhi Pollution New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

Assembly Elections: All 117 Seats In Punjab, 59 In UP To Go To Polls On Sunday

2 Army Men, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J-K's Shopian

'What happened to my family should not happen to anyone': Congress candidate Asha Singh from Unnao

All Set For Punjab Polls On Sunday; Over 2.14 Cr Voters To Decide Fate Of 1,304 Candidates

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal