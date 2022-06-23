Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Selja, Singhvi Made CWC Members

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the top decision making body of the grand old party. "Congress President has appointed Kumari Selja and Abhishek Manu Singhvi as members of the CWC," an official communication from the party said.

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi appointed former Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi as members of the all-important party working committee. PTI

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 12:48 pm

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed former Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi as members of the all-important party working committee.

Former Rajya Sabha member T Subbarami Reddy has been made a permanent invitee while ex UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has been appointed as special invitee to the CWC.

Gandhi had recently removed Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi as a special invitee of the CWC after the Rajya Sabha poll debacle in Haryana. Bishnoi had cross voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)

