Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sealing, Attachment Action Against 2 Properties Of Mall In Delhi's Raja Garden: MCD

Home National

Sealing, Attachment Action Against 2 Properties Of Mall In Delhi's Raja Garden: MCD

In the Raja Garden area in New Delhi, civic authorities sealed and attached two mall properties on Tuesday for allegedly failing to pay property taxes.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 8:22 pm

Civic authorities on Tuesday initiated sealing and attachment action against two properties of a mall in the Raja Garden area in New Delhi for "defaulting on property tax" worth nearly Rs 9 crore, officials said.
    
In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said the property tax department gave "ample opportunities" to the builders to "clear their outstanding tax dues pending since 2006-2007, but they failed to clear their dues".
    
The department has taken action after giving "sufficient opportunity to the defaulter to pay their outstanding tax", it said.
    
After due process, "the MCD has taken action of attaching the said properties", the statement said.
    
"The property tax department of the West Zone of the MCD today "attached two properties of TDI Mall --  namely TDI Paragon Mall situated at Plot No.2 Shivaji Place, Raja Garden, and TDI Mall situated at plot no.11, District Centre, Raja Garden for defaulting on property tax, amounting to approximately Rs 9 crore", it said in the statement.
    
The MCD said it is "fully committed to recovering the due property tax from the property tax defaulters".
    
"If the property owners fail to clear their due property tax, similar action will be taken against them. The MCD requests all property owners to be responsible citizens and clears their tax dues in time so that better civic facilities can be provided to citizens," it said.

Tags

National Raja Garden New Delhi Civic Authorities MCD Tax Department Sealing Mall
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat