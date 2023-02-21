Sealing, Attachment Action Against 2 Properties Of Mall In Delhi's Raja Garden: MCD

Civic authorities on Tuesday initiated sealing and attachment action against two properties of a mall in the Raja Garden area in New Delhi for "defaulting on property tax" worth nearly Rs 9 crore, officials said.



In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said the property tax department gave "ample opportunities" to the builders to "clear their outstanding tax dues pending since 2006-2007, but they failed to clear their dues".



The department has taken action after giving "sufficient opportunity to the defaulter to pay their outstanding tax", it said.



After due process, "the MCD has taken action of attaching the said properties", the statement said.



"The property tax department of the West Zone of the MCD today "attached two properties of TDI Mall -- namely TDI Paragon Mall situated at Plot No.2 Shivaji Place, Raja Garden, and TDI Mall situated at plot no.11, District Centre, Raja Garden for defaulting on property tax, amounting to approximately Rs 9 crore", it said in the statement.



The MCD said it is "fully committed to recovering the due property tax from the property tax defaulters".



"If the property owners fail to clear their due property tax, similar action will be taken against them. The MCD requests all property owners to be responsible citizens and clears their tax dues in time so that better civic facilities can be provided to citizens," it said.