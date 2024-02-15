SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme, Terms It 'Unconstitutional' | Details

Pronouncing a verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the scheme while terming it 'unconstitutional'. The apex court held that the scheme violates the right to information and freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud delivered two separate but unanimous verdicts on pleas challenging the scheme.

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the scheme is violative of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of Constitution.

About the SC verdict

In a unanimous verdict, the Constitution bench headed by CJI Chandrachud said political parties are relevant units in the electoral process and information about funding of political parties is essential to make informed electoral choices.

The apex court on Thursday directed that the issuing bank shall stop issuance of electoral bonds and the State Bank of India shall submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 till date to the Election Commission.

SC also held that anonymous electoral bonds are violative of right to information, and freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The bench further added fundamental right to privacy also includes citizens’ right to political privacy and affiliation.