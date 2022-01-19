Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Seeking Food, Welfare Measures For Migrant Workers During Third COVID Wave

It has sought details of foodgrains provided by the Centre to the states for implementing the food schemes for migrant workers.

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Seeking Food, Welfare Measures For Migrant Workers During Third COVID Wave
Activists seek implementation of order to provide food and welfare measures to migrant workers. - Photo by Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 2:17 pm

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would consider listing for hearing the fresh plea of activists seeking implementation of an earlier order on ensuring food security and other welfare measures for migrant workers who are again in distress in the third COVID-19 wave triggered by omicron variant and consequential curbs imposed in parts of country.

“Let me see,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana told advocate Prashant Bhushan who sought urgent hearing on an interim application filed by three activists, Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar, in a 2020 suo motu case.

Related stories

Delhi Government Forms A Committee For Aiding Migrant Workers Amid Week-Long Lockdown

‘23 Crore Indians Pushed Into Poverty In One Year Of Pandemic,’ NHRC Issues Advisories On Migrant Workers

Hit By COVID-19 Lockdown, Migrant Workers Walk Home

“This is the food for the migrant labourers matter. The directions were issued by this court in the suo motu petition relating to delivery of dry ration and as well as the community kitchen etc. Ultimately seven months have elapsed and no directions have not been implemented and now again because of this Omicron and the curbs like lockdown, the migrant labourers are again facing the severe crisis,” Bhushan argued.

The activists, in the fresh plea, have sought directions to the Centre to file a status report with respect to compliance of the directions given in the judgment delivered in June last year. The plea seeks compliance with the direction by which the authorities were asked to undertake an exercise under the National Food Security Act, 2013 to re- determine the total number of persons to be covered under the free ration scheme.

The top court, on June 29 last year, had issued a slew of directions to authorities on a plea of the activists seeking welfare measures for migrant workers and had ordered states and Union Territories (UTs) to frame schemes for providing free dry ration to them till the pandemic lasts, while the Centre will have to allocate additional foodgrains.

The bench had also termed as “unpardonable” the Centre's “apathy and lackadaisical attitude” towards creating National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW) and ordered its commencement by July 31, last year so that all migrant workers are registered and welfare measures extended to them during COVID distress.

The verdict had come on the plea of the activists seeking directions to the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers and other welfare measures for migrant workers who faced distress again due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country during the second wave of COVID-19.

The plea was filed last year during the second COVID-19 wave in a pending suo motu case of 2020 in which the top court had taken cognizance of problems and miseries of migrant labourers and had passed a slew of directions.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Migrant Workers COVID 19 Third Wave Supreme Court Migrant Labourers Lockdown
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold