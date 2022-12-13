SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Against Quotas, Calls It Abuse Of Process Of Law

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking abolition of the reservation system in the country, calling the petition an "abuse of the process" of law.

“Remove the system of reservation? What is this? Why? Because you are saying it is against equality and it is leading to a caste system. We are going to impose costs,” a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

The court's observations prompted the counsel for the PIL petitioner, LLM student Shivani Panwar, to withdraw her plea.

The lawyer, during brief submissions, gave the example of reservation of constituencies for SCs and STs and said people belonging to other communities do not get an opportunity to contest.

The bench said warned it will impose a cost if the petitioner does not withdraw the PIL.

-With PTI Input