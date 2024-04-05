National

SC Issues Notice To DJB On AAP Govt Plea Alleging Non-Release Of Funds

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Finance) to release the funds, which the DJB is liable to receive, in the meanwhile.

SC issued a notice to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on a plea by the AAP government
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on a plea by the AAP government alleging non-release of funds to the body which is responsible for supplying potable water to the national capital.

The bench said it wanted to know about the outstanding funds from the water utility itself.

The court has now fixed the Delhi government's petition for further hearing on April 10.

On April 1, the top court had issued a notice to the Principal Secretary (Finance) on the plea which alleged that the official was not releasing funds to the Delhi Jal Board despite budgetary approval by the legislative assembly.

"My civil servants do not listen to me," senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, who represents the Delhi government, had said, adding that Rs 1,927 crore was yet to be released to the DJB.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had moved the top court on March 20 over the issue in the latest run-in involving the bureaucracy and the ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi.

The CJI had assured the AAP government that it can always order the release of funds meant for the DJB even after they lapse on March 31.

