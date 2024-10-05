SC Declines To Intervene In Demolitions Near Somnath Temple

Countering these claims, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, labeled the allegations as “fallacious and misleading.” He argued that the demolition drive adhered strictly to legal protocols aimed at removing encroachments on government land. “Proceedings for the removal of encroachments commenced in 2023, and personal hearings were accorded to all affected persons,” Mehta asserted. He clarified that the encroached area is located just 360 meters from the Somnath temple and borders the seashore.