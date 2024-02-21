National

Sandeshkhali: Centre Should Consider Imposing President's Rule In West Bengal, Says VHP

In a video message, VHP working president Alok Kumar said it is unfortunate that Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, is not taking action against those involved the alleged rape and harrasment of women in Sandeshkhali.

PTI
PTI

February 21, 2024

VHP slams Mamata Banerjee over atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali
info-icon

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government over alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali and suggested that the Centre should consider imposing the President's Rule in the state.

In a video message, VHP working president Alok Kumar said it is unfortunate that Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, is not taking action against the those involved the alleged rape and harrasment of women in Sandeshkhali.

Kumar said crimes against women have been happening in West Bengal under the shadow of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a long time, and accused the chief minister of defending those involved in such cases.

“How unfortunate it is that the chief minister is a woman and she, instead of taking action against those involved in such cases, stops those who are going to meet the victims. Instead of holding Sheikh Shahjahan guilty, she is holding the officials and workers who are visiting there guilty,” he said.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been witnessing protests after local women accused absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault under coercion.

It is unfortunate that Banerjee is defending them, Kumar added. “It’s time that the Centre consider if there is rule of law in West Bengal and if the state government is abiding by the Constitution. Allegations are so serious that time has come to consider imposing President's Rule in Bengal,” the VHP leader said.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement