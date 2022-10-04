Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Safety During Festivals Among Top Priorities: Yogi Adityanath

"Safety measures should be given utmost importance at all the Durga Puja pandals and temples during festival season," Yogi Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 7:59 pm

Safety should be among the top priorities during the festivals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday. Adityanath was attending a 'Navmi pujan' - performed on the last day of the nine-day festival. He also performed 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath temple

"Safety measures should be given utmost importance at all the Durga Puja pandals and temples during festival season," he said.

"The worshipping of Goddess Durga during nine days twice a year is symbolic of Sanatan Dharma's respect for women power and girls. Kanya Pujan on Navami marks the importance of 'Matri shakti'," Adityanath said while underlining the importance of women in 'Sanatan Dharma'.

"Navratri and Vijayadashami remind us that following the path of truth, righteousness and justice always leads to victory," he said.

He said the 'Navratri' celebrations were not organised on a grand scale in the past two years due to COVID-19, but by the goddess' grace, this year the pandemic is under control and the celebrations are being done with great fervour.

After the Bhadohi fire incident in which five persons were killed during Durga Pooja celebrations, CM said safety measures are being given utmost importance at all the 'pandals' and temples during the festival by the administration.

At the same time, he also urged the public to celebrate safely and responsibly.

"The puja committees should ensure compliance with all types of safety standards including cleanliness, and fire safety. No mismanagement or stampede-like situation should arise," he said. 

Related stories

5G Will Help UP Become 1 Trillion Dollar Economy: Yogi Adityanath

UP Flood: CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey

Yogi Adityanath's Temple Crops Up At Ayodhya, CM Being Worshipped As Lord Ram

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Navmi Pujan Gorakhnath Temple Durga Puja Pandals COVID-19 Durga Pooja Celebrations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity