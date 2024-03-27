National

Sadhguru Discharged from Hospital After Emergency Brain Surgery

Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from a Delhi hospital after emergency brain surgery to address life-threatening bleeding in his skull.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
ANI
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Photo: ANI
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday following an emergency brain surgery. The surgery was prompted by a 'life-threatening' bleeding in his skull, according to a source at the medical facility.

The surgery, performed by neurosurgeons at Apollo Hospital, was necessitated by a chronic bleed in the brain, which worsened rapidly in the hours leading up to the examination. Despite experiencing severe headaches for the past four weeks, Sadhguru persisted with his commitments, including conducting the nightlong MahaShivRatri celebrations on March 8, 2024.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital confirmed that the surgery took place on March 17, aimed at addressing the bleeding in Sadhguru's skull.

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist, led a team of doctors who attended to Sadhguru during this critical time. He had earlier stated that Sadhguru faced a severe and life-threatening situation.

Previously, Sadhguru was captured on video emerging from the hospital, greeted by his followers. The 66-year-old, revered for his spiritual teachings, has a significant following globally.

Sadhguru is the founder of the Isha Foundation, an organization known for its various initiatives in spiritual well-being and environmental conservation. His campaigns, such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers', have garnered widespread attention and participation, emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship.

