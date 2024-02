"(The purpose of) art is to bring refinement, to make society harmonious. To ensure that our society becomes one that can preach to the entire world the teachings of life, by giving examples of its own, there is a need for the entire art world to unite and work in this direction," Bhagwat said, adding that this was not happening in the current situation.

Artists are today practising their art without understanding its actual role in social life, according to him. He asked them to work selflessly as 'karyakartas' for the welfare of society. "There are many artists who are practising their art with honesty, but it should not be personal."