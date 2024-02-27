Bihar: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Convoy Meets With Accident In Purnea, 1 Dead

One person died after a vehicle in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's convoy met with an accident in Bihar's Purnea late last night.
Six policemen were injured in the accident.
Tejashwi Yadav is currently on state-wide 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'.
The deceased has been identified as home guard Haleem Alam, the driver of the escort vehicle, LiveHindustan reported. All injured were being treated at the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Purnea, the report said.
“One of our escort cars met with an accident under the Mufassil police station area. The driver of the car died on the spot and the remaining 6 police officials were injured in the accident. They are being treated in GMCH Hospital. Further investigation is underway,” the report quoted an escort policemen as saying.
Tejashwi Yadav's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' began on February 20 and was to continue for 11 days, during which he will travel all 38 districts of the state.