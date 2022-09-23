Rijiju Visits Construction Site Of Second Kaliabhomora Bridge Over Brahmaputra

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the second Kaliabhomora bridge over the Brahmaputra in Assam's Sonitpur district will play an important role for the army in facilitating communication to the northeastern border.

The bridge will provide a lot of relief to the daily movement of the Indian Army and other security agencies, the Union Minister said after visiting the construction site of the second Kaliabhomora bridge as part of his Lok sabha Pravas Yojna.

"This is a vital bridge in Assam leading to strategic areas and will play a very important role in the connectivity between the two banks of Brahmaputra'", he said on Friday.

It has been constructed to ease the heavy traffic in the older bridge, he added. The bridge will connect Sonitpur on the North bank with Nagaon on the south bank and is around three km long.

The Union Minister also visited the historic Bharali Namghar in Kaliabar and participated in various programmes at Nagaon Rijiju was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

-With PTI Input