Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rijiju Visits Construction Site Of Second Kaliabhomora Bridge Over Brahmaputra

The bridge will provide a lot of relief to the daily movement of the Indian Army and other security agencies, the Union Minister said after visiting the construction site of the  second Kaliabhomora bridge as part of his Lok sabha Pravas Yojna.

Rijiju Visits Construction Site Of Second Kaliabhomora Bridge Over Brahmaputra
Rijiju Visits Construction Site Of Second Kaliabhomora Bridge Over Brahmaputra File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 8:28 pm

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the second Kaliabhomora bridge over the Brahmaputra in Assam's Sonitpur district will play an important role for the army in facilitating communication to the northeastern border. 

The bridge will provide a lot of relief to the daily movement of the Indian Army and other security agencies, the Union Minister said after visiting the construction site of the  second Kaliabhomora bridge as part of his Lok sabha Pravas Yojna.

"This is a vital bridge in Assam leading to strategic areas and will play a very important role in the connectivity between the two banks of Brahmaputra'", he said on Friday.

It has been constructed to ease the heavy traffic in the older bridge, he added. The bridge will connect Sonitpur on the North bank with Nagaon on the south bank and is around three km long.

The Union Minister also visited the historic Bharali Namghar in Kaliabar and participated in various programmes at Nagaon Rijiju  was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Law And Justice Minister Kaliabhomora Bridge Brahmaputra Politics Kiren Rijiju Tezpur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police