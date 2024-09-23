RG Kar Case: CBI Interrogates TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh And Professor Dr Apurba Biswas

Ghosh, the MLA for Panihati, arrived at the CBI's CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10:30 am to respond to the agency's summons. A CBI officer stated, “We had summoned him for questioning regarding the RG Kar hospital incident. He was seen at the hospital and other locations, including the crematorium, on that day.” The investigation suggests that Ghosh may have played a crucial role in facilitating the rapid final rites of the deceased medic, raising further suspicions about the circumstances surrounding the case.