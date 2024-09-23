National

RG Kar Case: CBI Interrogates TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh And Professor Dr Apurba Biswas

The CBI is interrogating TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh and a professor of RG Kar Hospital & College Dr. Apurba Biswas in connection to the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor on hospital premises on August 9.

TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh
TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh Photo: X
info_icon

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated questioning of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh and Dr. Apurba Biswas, a forensic professor at the hospital, on Monday as part of its ongoing probe into the RG Kar rape-murder case. 

Ghosh, the MLA for Panihati, arrived at the CBI's CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10:30 am to respond to the agency's summons. A CBI officer stated, “We had summoned him for questioning regarding the RG Kar hospital incident. He was seen at the hospital and other locations, including the crematorium, on that day.” The investigation suggests that Ghosh may have played a crucial role in facilitating the rapid final rites of the deceased medic, raising further suspicions about the circumstances surrounding the case.

Nirmal Ghosh’s summon follows call records obtained by the CBI that indicate conversations between Nirmal Ghosh and Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, on the day of the incident, suggesting his connection with the case.

Junior doctors continue their 'dharna' against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata - PTI
RG Kar Case: State Medical Council Cancels Sandip Ghosh's Registration, Doctors' Ceasework Still On

BY Outlook Web Desk

The CBI has so far made three arrests in connection to the case, including the ex-principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh, Tala Police OC Abhjit Mondal, and a police volunteer Sanjay Roy. The state medical council has cancelled Sandip Ghosh’s registration. 

Doctors protest in Kolkata - Photo: PTI
RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates

BY Outlook Web Desk

The tragic rape and murder case of the trainee doctor has sparked outrage and demands for justice across West Bengal. Junior doctors recently ended their ceasework and sit-in in front of Swasthya Bhavan on Friday. They dismissed their protests more than a month after the West Bengal government issued a directive assuring security to the healthcare workers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7
  2. Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Pant Opens Up On Successful Partnership With Gill
  4. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate
  5. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
Football News
  1. Barcelona Goalkeeper Ter Stegen Set For Long Absence With Ruptured Tendon In Right Knee
  2. Atletico 1-1 Rayo, La Liga: Simeone Hopeful Despite Third Draw Of Season
  3. New Socceroos Head Coach Popovic Confident In Australia Prospects After Replacing Arnold
  4. Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage
  5. Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  2. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  5. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Polls: National Conference Rally At Dal Lake In Srinagar
  2. Odisha Custodial Assault Case: HC Restrains Media From Using Names Of Victims
  3. Day In Pics: September 23 2024
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Grants Interim Bail To CEO, Coordinator Of RAU's IAS Study Circle
  5. Does Bengaluru Hate North Indians? Influencer's 'Leave' Message Goes Viral Amid Recent Rage Incidents
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  2. Israel VS Hezbollah: Fears Of War Peak As Fresh Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 100, Deadliest Attack So Far
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  5. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights