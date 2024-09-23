RG Kar Case: CBI Interrogates TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh And Professor Dr Apurba Biswas

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated questioning of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh and Dr. Apurba Biswas, a forensic professor at the hospital, on Monday as part of its ongoing probe into the RG Kar rape-murder case.
Ghosh, the MLA for Panihati, arrived at the CBI's CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10:30 am to respond to the agency's summons. A CBI officer stated, “We had summoned him for questioning regarding the RG Kar hospital incident. He was seen at the hospital and other locations, including the crematorium, on that day.” The investigation suggests that Ghosh may have played a crucial role in facilitating the rapid final rites of the deceased medic, raising further suspicions about the circumstances surrounding the case.
Nirmal Ghosh’s summon follows call records obtained by the CBI that indicate conversations between Nirmal Ghosh and Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, on the day of the incident, suggesting his connection with the case.
The CBI has so far made three arrests in connection to the case, including the ex-principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh, Tala Police OC Abhjit Mondal, and a police volunteer Sanjay Roy. The state medical council has cancelled Sandip Ghosh’s registration.
The tragic rape and murder case of the trainee doctor has sparked outrage and demands for justice across West Bengal. Junior doctors recently ended their ceasework and sit-in in front of Swasthya Bhavan on Friday. They dismissed their protests more than a month after the West Bengal government issued a directive assuring security to the healthcare workers.