Rewa Bus Accident: UP CM Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives, Speaks To Mp Counterpart

Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 12:18 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Rewa and said he spoke to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the treatment of the injured.

Fifteen people were killed and more than 35 injured after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck near Teonthar town in Rewa on Friday night, according to officials.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I pray that may Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed souls at his feet and (ensure) speedy recovery of the injured. My condolences to the bereaved families," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Talked to (Madhya Pradesh) Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji regarding the proper treatment of the injured and transporting the mortal remains of the deceased Uttar Pradesh residents to the state," he said in another tweet.

"Instructions have been issued to provide Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased residents of the state and Rs 50,000 to those injured seriously," he added.

The majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the festival of Diwali.

-With PTI Input

