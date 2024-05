National

Reporter's Guarantee | Outlook's Zaina Azhar in Conversation with Congress' Tanuj Punia in Barabanki

Congress candidate Tanuj Punia is up against BJP’s Rajrani Rawat in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, which goes to polls in the fourth phase. The young Dalit leader who had lost to BJP’s Upendra Singh Rawat in 2019, is looking to make his Lok Sabha debut this time with the poll promise of overall development of the constituency neighbouring the state capital Lucknow.