National

Reporter's Guarantee | Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: Manoj Tiwari and Kanhaiya Kumar Face Off

Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has become a prestige battle for the BJP with firebrand youth leader and Congress-INDIA Alliance candidate Kanhaiya Kumar giving a tough fight to two-time BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the only one of the seven BJP candidates to retain their ticket. With the largest Muslim population and a high percentage of migrant voters from neighbouring states, the region was the epicentre of the 2020 communal violence and is hoping for change. While Tiwari is relying on his popularity as a singer-actor and the Modi factor, Kumar has been campaigning on the ground with his sharp attacks on the former's alleged failure to improve infrastructure and living conditions of neighbourhoods in the constituency.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Hacks Wife And Infant Daughter To Death, Takes Own Life In MP’s Damoh District
  2. Woman Dies On Way To Polling Centre In UP's Sant Kabir Nagar
  3. Jadavpur Teachers' Body Urges Bengal Govt Not To Halt Career Advancement Scheme For Professors
  4. Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Class 10 Results To Come Out Next | Know Date, Time, Website mahresult.nic.in
  5. 33 Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why ‘Dostana 2’ Was Shelved; Opens Up About Alleged Feud Between Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar
  2. How Shreyas Talpade Recorded Jay Thakkar's Audition Tape For 'Gullak 4'
  3. Badshah Ends Feud With Honey Singh: ‘Was Unhappy Because Of Misunderstanding'
  4. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  5. Kunal Kemmu Chooses Intimate Celebrations At Home For His 41st Birthday
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Evergrowing Bopanna 'Adapting And Enjoying' Despite Clay Not Being The Biggest Strength
  2. French Open 2024: Djokovic 'Worried' Ahead Of Roland Garros Title Defence
  3. Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Beats Nikolov In Thrilling Clash To Advance
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  5. La Liga: Diego Simeone Concedes 'Not Easy' For Los Rojiblancos To Compete With Real Madrid
World News
  1. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  2. Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar
  3. US Family Infected With Brain Worms After Eating Undercooked Bear Meat
  4. Kenya Gold Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya
  5. Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 3 PM Voter Turnout At 49.2%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In UP
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest