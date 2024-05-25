National

Reporter's Guarantee | Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: Manoj Tiwari and Kanhaiya Kumar Face Off

Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has become a prestige battle for the BJP with firebrand youth leader and Congress-INDIA Alliance candidate Kanhaiya Kumar giving a tough fight to two-time BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the only one of the seven BJP candidates to retain their ticket. With the largest Muslim population and a high percentage of migrant voters from neighbouring states, the region was the epicentre of the 2020 communal violence and is hoping for change. While Tiwari is relying on his popularity as a singer-actor and the Modi factor, Kumar has been campaigning on the ground with his sharp attacks on the former's alleged failure to improve infrastructure and living conditions of neighbourhoods in the constituency.