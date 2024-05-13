National

Reporter's Guarantee | Hathras Case: Four Years On, Dalit Girl’s Family Awaits Justice

In September, it’ll be four years since the Hathras gangrape claimed the life of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. The girl’s family awaits justice with three out of the four accused having been released and acquitted of charges in March last year. In another part of Hathras, the 2019 incident seems to have emerged as a poll plank with the residents of Nayee Nagla Valmiki basti expressing their concern for the safety of girls and women.