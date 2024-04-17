Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics

While the 2023 Ram navami procession proceeded without communal conflicts, a palpable tension persisted in the air, highlighting the precariousness of the situation. This year's Ram navami, set for April 17, occurs against the backdrop of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22nd and the looming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to commence on April 19th, with Jharkhand voting for 14 constituencies in four phases starting from May 13th. The political significance of Ram navami cannot be overlooked, as the festival has the potential to mobilise and unite people in asserting their Hindu identity. The festive and fervent celebrations of Ram navami, accompanied by the religious fervour it inspires, may have important political implications for the upcoming elections. In light of this, many district administrations in Jharkhand have taken measures to prohibit the use of DJ music during the procession, aiming to prevent the escalation of communal tensions often fuelled by provocative songs in recent times.