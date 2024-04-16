The Legend of Ram Navami

Lord Ram holds a great place in the hearts of Hindus as the best king to ever walk on earth, the most dutiful son, the most loyal husband, and overall a great personality who served his fate in truthfulness and loyalty no matter what. Eulogies of his bravery are great and stories of his mercy are dissolved in the hearts of every Hindu. Not only was he righteous, but brave, courageous, patient, virtuous, merciful and big-hearted. On his path, he has always offered love and respect to whatever came his way and blessed salvation to those who sought it, whether directly in the form of devotees or indirectly in the form of demons or ogres.