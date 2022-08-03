Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajnath Singh Enhances Financial Powers Of Armed Forces Medical Services

The primary objective of the enhanced delegation of financial powers is to empower competent financial authorities at hospitals and below for procurement in medical stores in an efficient manner for urgent operational necessities and meeting essential medical requirements.

undefined
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter/Rajnath Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 7:59 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday enhanced financial powers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) that operates multiple hospitals for personnel, veterans and their kin across the country.

"The primary objective of the enhanced delegation of financial powers is to empower competent financial authorities at hospitals and below for procurement in medical stores in an efficient manner for urgent operational necessities and meeting essential medical requirements," the defence ministry's statement noted.

These powers will also promote ease of doing business as there will be quicker decision making at all levels, it mentioned. 

Related stories

Rajnath Singh Approves Hike In Financial Aid To Orphaned Children Of Ex-Servicemen

Rajnath Singh Hails Armed Forces Personnel On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Rajnath Singh’s Poll Bugle In J&K, Asks BJP To Get Ready For Assembly Elections In UT

"Rajnath Singh has approved the order on Medical Schedules of Powers 2022 (MSP-2022), enhancing the financial powers delegated to the AFMS," it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Enhanced Financial Powers Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Operates Multiple Hospitals Medical Schedules Of Powers 2022 Medical Requirements
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule