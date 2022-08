A 50-year-old vegetable vendor was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of being a thief in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday.

Around 20-25 people thrashed 50-year-old Chiranji Lal Saini, a vegetable vendor in Rajasthan's Alwar who died while being treated at a Jaipur hospital.

(This is a developing news. Further details awaited)