Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Rajasthan Reports 300 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Of the new cases of the disease detected in the state, 106 were in Jaipur, 27 in Alwar and 24 in Bikaner.

Rajasthan Reports 300 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 8:00 pm

Rajasthan reported 300 fresh Covid-19 cases and three fatalities due to the disease on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 12,94,875 and the death toll to 9,585.

According to a health department official, two patients died of the coronavirus infection in Sri Ganganagar and one in Kota. At present, 2,088 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the state, the official said.

Of the new cases of the disease detected in the state, 106 were in Jaipur, 27 in Alwar and 24 in Bikaner. The official said 217 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

-With PTI Input

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count

