Rajasthan: Police Launches Probe After 20 Women Allege Gang-rape Under Guise Of Employment In Sirohi

A gang-rape case has been filed against the chairperson of the Sirohi Municipal Council in Rajasthan, Mahendra Mevada,and the former municipal council Commissioner, Mahendra Choudhary after a victim approached the police with complaint.
Both Mevada and Choudhary have reportedly been accused of gang-raping nearly 20 women under the pretext of providing them employment in Anganwadi department.
The reports said the incident came to light after a woman from Pali district approached the police. In her complaint she reportedly alleged that the accused had lured her and approximately 20 other women with job opportunities.
The victim in her complaint also claimed that the accused filmed the sexual assaults, later threatening to share the footage on social media and blackmailing the victims for money – demanding Rs five lakh each.
According to the complainant, she, along with other women, travelled to Sirohi several months ago to work in Anganwadi. It is at Sirohi the victimns encountered the accused, who provided them with accommodation and meals.
The victim also alleged that the food they were served contained sedatives, after consuming which they were subjected to sexual assault.
The reports said upon regaining consciousness, they confronted the accused, who admitted to deceiving them for their own purposes. The accused also allegedly forced the women into engaging in physical relationships based on their demands, the reports stated.
The police said the women had previously filed a false complaint. However, the Rajasthan High Court has now ordered a case to be registered following a petition by eight women. The probe has been launched in the case.