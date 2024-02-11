Rajasthan: Police Launches Probe After 20 Women Allege Gang-rape Under Guise Of Employment In Sirohi

A gang-rape case has been filed against the chairperson of the Sirohi Municipal Council in Rajasthan, Mahendra Mevada,and the former municipal council Commissioner, Mahendra Choudhary after a victim approached the police with complaint.

Both Mevada and Choudhary have reportedly been accused of gang-raping nearly 20 women under the pretext of providing them employment in Anganwadi department.