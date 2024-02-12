Rajasthan: Dalit Woman Climbs Atop Water Tank To Get Her Rapist Arrested

A Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Monday climbed atop an overhead water tank. She had a reason to put her life at risk: to get her rapist arrested.
After persuasion from the cops that her plea will be addressed, the victim came down.
The victim climbed atop a water tank in Rajasthan this morning, demanding that her rapist be arrested. Cops later reached out to her and persuaded her to come down. The victim had reportedly registered a rape case against one person namely Pappu Gujjar on January 16.
In the morning today, she climbed the water tank near the district collector's office demanding immediate arrest of the accused.
Advertisement
Later, the cops of Rajasthan Police later climbed up the tank and convinced the woman to come down. A safety net was also placed around the water tank by women cops.
The members of Dalit community are in rage over the incident and are also accusing police of lackadaisical approach in the case. They are alleging that the police have failed to take any action against the accused.
The woman, who is from another district, is currently in custody and the case is being investigated.