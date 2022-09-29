Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sachin Pilot Meets Sonia Gandhi, Discusses Recent Developments

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Sachin Pilot also met Sonia at her residence in Delhi.

Following the hour-long meeting with Sonia, Pilot said that he discussed the events in Rajathan in details and expressed his sentiments on the situation.

He said, "I met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and we discussed the events in Rajasthan in detail. I have conveyed my sentiments, given my feedback to Sonia Gandhi. Our priority is to win 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan for which we will have to work together."

Earlier on Thursday, Gehlot announced that he would not contest Congress Presidential election. He also took the moral responsibility of the drama in Rajasthan.

"Whatever positive decisions have to be taken with respect to Rajasthan, Congress president will take," Pilot said when asked on the action to be taken by the party after the events in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has been home to political drama recently. A group of Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot defied the party's central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party MLAs. Instead, they held a parallel meet to pitch for Gehlot's continuation as chief minister or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot does not replace him.

It is understood that the Congress high command wished Gehlot to contest the presidential election and make Pilot the Chief Minister of Rajasthan once Gehlot is elected. This is rooted in the Congress party's one person-one post rule. Gehlot loyalists do not wish to see Pilot as Rajasthan CM as he had led a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020 which ultimately failed.

(With PTI inputs)