Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan CM Approves Proposal To Do Away With Job Interview For Most Services

Apart from the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), it has been decided to continue interview for four other services which require communication skills, according to the statement.

Rajasthan CM Approves Proposal To Do Away With Job Interview For Most Services
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 6:10 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to amend various service rules to do away with the requirement of job interview for most services.

According to a statement, interview will continue for the posts under the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, and some other posts.

Related stories

Fuel Prices Reduction A Formality: Gehlot

The weightage of interview will be maximum 10 per cent of the total marks. Apart from the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), it has been decided to continue interview for four other services which require communication skills, according to the statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan CM Approves Proposal Job Interview Services Rajasthan State And Subordinate Services Direct Recruitment Combined Competitive Examination Rajasthan Administrative Service Communication Skills
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

2nd Test: SL Finish Day 2 At 143/2 Vs BAN

2nd Test: SL Finish Day 2 At 143/2 Vs BAN