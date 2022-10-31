Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister To Inaugurate Pushkar Fair On Tuesday

Pushkar Fair
Pushkar Fair inaugurated Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 7:04 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will on Tuesday inaugurate the Pushkar fair here. This time, the eight-day event will be held without the popular cattle fair owing to the spread of lumpy skin disease.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the fair at Pushkar Sarovar by lighting the lamp and participating in Maha Aarti, an official spokesperson said. Under the 'Pushkar Chalo Abhiyan', lakhs of tourists from different countries have been invited by the Rajasthan Tourism Department.

Along with the fair, various competitions are organised. Traditional and fusion bands will also showcase their performance in the fair. Delicious delicacies and beautiful craftsmanship will also be featured at the fair, the spokesperson added.

(With PTI inputs)

