Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon Session Begins With Stormy Sloganeering

Speaker Vasudev Devnani urges Congress and BJP MLAs to maintain decorum, says this is not a marketplace or a street

The Monsoon session of the Rajasthan Assembly began on Monday with competing sloganeering from Congress and BJP legislators.

Congress MLAs shouted “vote chor gaddi chhodo” (vote thief step down), while displaying placards. BJP MLAs similarly raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, shouting “gaali baaz Rahul Gandhi.”

The slogans referred to the recent allegations raised by Gandhi regarding “vote theft” in which he accused the BJP and the Election Commission of electoral fraud. The BJP has also been protesting against the Congress Leader for alleged abuses directed at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. An FIR has been filed at Kotwali Police Station in Patna, alongside an apology demanded from Gandhi by the BJP.

The Speaker Vasudev Devnani intervened to urge decorum, reminded the Opposition to maintain the dignity of the House, and adjourned proceedings till Wednesday. He also asked the treasury members to not obstruct the proceedings.

Today’s session was expected to be brief, lasting for 10-12 sittings. An all-party meeting had been convened by Speaker Devnani on Thursday, which the Congress did not attend. State BJP president Madan Rathore said the Opposition party was frustrated by the decisive competence of the BJP government.

