Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon Session Begins With Stormy Sloganeering

The slogans referred to the recent allegations raised by Gandhi regarding “vote theft” in which he accused the BJP and the Election Commission of electoral fraud. The BJP has also been protesting against the Congress Leader for alleged abuses directed at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. An FIR has been filed at Kotwali Police Station in Patna, alongside an apology demanded from Gandhi by the BJP.