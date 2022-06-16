Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Rains Likely To Splash Delhi At Night: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days in the national capital, Delhi.

IMD predicts rainfall in Dehi.(File photo-Representational image) AP

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:33 pm

The weather office on Thursday predicted light to moderate rain thundershowers towards the night in the city even as the national capital's maximum temperature of the day settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

Delhi had witnessed clear skies and a pleasant morning on Thursday morning and the city's minimum temperature plummeted by four notches and was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius after an overnight rain.

The weather office said the city received 2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday).

"There will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain thundershowers," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days.

According to it, the maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 42.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 44 per cent, the weather office said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category as the AQI was 132, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's 24 hour AQI bulletin.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI inputs)
 

