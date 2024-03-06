Railways Land-For-Job Case: CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Before Delhi Court

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court in the alleged Railways' land for job scam, involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and several of his family members.

The final report was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne against three persons. Among the accused are two candidates -- Ashok Kumar and Babita -- and Bhola Yadav, who was the personal secretary of Lalu Prasad. The judge will consider whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet on March 14.

The court on February 28 granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the case.