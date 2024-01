Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that draft guidelines for 'de-reservation' of posts in higher education institutions was a 'conspiracy to end the reservation given to SC, ST and OBC categories.

The Congress demanded the dismissal of UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and immediate withdrawal of the UGC's draft guidelines proposing that any vacancy reserved for the SC, ST and OBC candidates could be ' declared undeserved if enough candidates from these categories are not available.