Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Signs Off Yatra In TN, Talks To The Unemployed, Sips Tea With Workers

Also, he stopped to sip tea and have biscuits while interacting with party workers. Following his interaction with differently abled rights activists, he said in a tweet: "Equal opportunity is true inclusion, anything less than that is unacceptable."

Rahul Gandhi Signs Off Yatra In TN, Talks To The Unemployed, Sips Tea With Workers
Rahul Gandhi Signs Off Yatra In TN, Talks To The Unemployed, Sips Tea With Workers PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 9:09 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi signed off his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu on Saturday by saying unemployment among the youths is high and that the differently abled should be provided equal opportunities. 

He interacted with a group of disabled rights activists in the district en route to Kaliakkavialai bordering Kerala. Gandhi met  Tamil Nadu's first woman bus driver Vasanthakumari and briefly interacted with sanitary workers at Marthandam and also a group of local unemployed youth who accompanied him during the fourth day of the yatra in the district. 

Also, he stopped to sip tea and have biscuits while interacting with party workers. Following his interaction with differently abled rights activists, he said in a tweet: "Equal opportunity is true inclusion, anything less than that is unacceptable."

About 42 per cent of the youth are unemployed, he said.

"As we bid adieu to the land of Thiruvalluvar and Kamaraj, I thank the people of Tamil Nadu for the immense love and support they have given to Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said in another tweet.

Gandhi began the five-month long yatra from the Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari on September 7.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Congress Takes A Jibe At Assam CM Himanata Biswa Over His Old Tweet Praising Rahul Gandhi

'Jesus Is The Only God': Cong Accuses BJP Of Spreading Mischief Over Rahul Gandhi's Conversation With Christian Priest

Have Made My Decision, Will Answer If I Don't Stand For Polls: Rahul Gandhi On Being Congress Chief Again

Tags

National Congress Leader Bharat Jodo Yatra Politics Unemployment Rahul Gandhi Kanyakumari Tamil Nadu
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets - Highlights

SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets - Highlights

IRDAI Plans To Dematerialise All Insurance Policies, What It Means For You

IRDAI Plans To Dematerialise All Insurance Policies, What It Means For You