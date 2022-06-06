Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Likely To Meet Moosewala's Family In Punjab On Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi will meet the parents of Sidhu Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership.

Rahul Gandhi Likely To Meet Moosewala's Family In Punjab On Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 4:02 pm

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week, party sources said on Monday.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.

Related stories

Moosewala Killing: Punjab Police Nabs 3rd Suspect From Haryana

No Intention To Fight Any Elections, Says Moosewala's Father

Siddhu Moosewala's Parents Meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership. Party leaders from Punjab will accompany Gandhi, the sources said. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Moosewala Killing Union Home Minister Amit Shah Congress Leadership Killings Goldy Brar Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Sidhu Moosewala Death India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police