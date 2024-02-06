'What's BJP's Obsession With The Dog?' Rahul Gandhi Clarifies On Biscuit Row

Amid a controversy over him offering a biscuit to a man after having offered the same to a dog, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the pet was nervous and the biscuit was handed over to its owner so that they could feed him.
His clarification came after a video showing him offering a biscuit rejected by a dog to a person went viral on social media, with BJP leaders alleging this was how he treated workers of his party.
"The dog was nervous and shivering... When I gave it a biscuit, the dog got scared. Then, I gave the biscuit to the owner, saying it will eat from your hand. Then, the owner gave it and the dog ate the biscuit. Then, what is the issue?" Gandhi told reporters when queried about it.
"I don't understand what is the BJP's obsession with the dog?" Rahul Gandhi added.
Reacting to a post on X that claimed Rahul Gandhi once made Himanta Biswa Sarma also eat biscuits from the same plate as his pet dog, the Assam CM said the entire Gandhi family could not do so back when he was part of the Congress.
An infamous meeting with Rahul Gandhi in 2015, when Himanta Biswa Sarma was still a member of the Congress party, is said to have driven the current Assam CM to resign from the party. Himanta Biswa Sarma had alleged that he was given biscuits from the same plate as Rahul Gandhi's pet dog "Pidi."