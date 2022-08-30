Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Accuses Him Of Making His Friends Richer

Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating "two Indias" -- one for the rich and another for the poor. He has also accused the Prime Minister of helping his friends turn richer.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime minister Narendra Modi File Photo

30 Aug 2022

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, alleging that he is "robbing" the common people to make his friends richer.

Using the hashtag "#TwoIndias", the former Congress chief tweeted: "5 daily-wage earning Indians are committing suicide, every hour. Rs 85 crores is added to the wealth of PM's favourite Mitr, every hour. PM's only work -- rob from common man to make his friends richer."

Gandhi has been accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating "two Indias" -- one for the rich and another for the poor. He has also accused the Prime Minister of helping his friends turn richer.

Indian businessman Gautam Adani has been named the third richest person in the world in a report. Adani has become the first Asian to break into the top three of the world's wealthiest, according to the report.

(With PTI inputs)

