Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Home National

R-Day Eve: Militants Launch Grenade Attack On Security Personnel In Srinagar

The grenade that was hurled at a team of security personnel, exploded by the roadside without causing any damage. To ensure uninterrupted R-Day celebrations, heavy security has been deployed in the city and elsewhere in the Valley.

Representational Image - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 4:31 pm

A day ahead of Republic Day celebrations, police officials confirmed that militants hurled a grenade towards security personnel on the busy Hari Singh High Street area of the city but there was no damage on Tuesday. 

According to the officials, the ultras lobbed the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 3.30 PM.

The grenade exploded by the roadside without causing any damage.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the ultras.

Security has been beefed up in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations. 

National Grenade Attack R-Day Eve Srinagar Jammu And Kashmir
