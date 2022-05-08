Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab Govt Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Kin Of Army Jawan Killed In Arunachal Pradesh

The mortal remains of Subedar Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours.

Punjab Govt Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Kin Of Army Jawan Killed In Arunachal Pradesh
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 6:43 pm

The Punjab government on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Subedar Singh made the supreme sacrifice last Friday.

The mortal remains of Subedar Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours.

Related stories

High Disposal Rate Of Land-Related Applications Recorded Under ‘Mission Basundhara’: Himanta Biswa

Maha: Woman Passenger Goes To Washroom In Express Train, Found Dead There Later; Suicide Suspected

Siddaramaiah Targets Basavaraj Bommai, Says ‘He Is Not Appointed CM Instead Made By RSS’

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country's unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. 

In Hoshiarpur, Punjab minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, MLA from Urmar seat Jasbir Singh Raja and legislator from Dasuya Karamvir Singh Ghuman, military, civil, police officials and other dignitaries paid tributes to the departed soul on the occasion.

Tags

National Punjab Punjab Government Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Indian Army Army Personnel Jawan Compensation Punjab
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams