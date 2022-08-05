Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab CM Mann Lays Foundation Stone Of New Medical Institute In Sangrur

Apart from the construction of an academic block, the project also includes giving the existing Civil Hospital in Sangrur a facelift by increasing its capacity from the current 220 beds to 360 beds and also establishing a nursing school.

undefined
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 4:52 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday laid the foundation stone of Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib here. The project will come up in 25 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 345 crore. Mann said his government was committed to providing quality medical facilities to the people and said the institute will be a step forward in this direction. 

"This project will be a humble and befitting tribute to the great religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony to people," he said, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister also recalled Sant Attar Singh's contribution in spreading education. He said the institute will help Sangrur emerge as a hub of medical education in the region. 

Related stories

12% GST On Inns Targets Devotion Of Pilgrims Staying At Golden Temple 'Sarais', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

No One Has Right To Question Contribution Of Great Martyrs: CM Bhagwat Mann

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Says Nation Will Witness A Historic Moment As India Turns 75

Apart from the construction of an academic block, the project also includes giving the existing Civil Hospital in Sangrur a facelift by increasing its capacity from the current 220 beds to 360 beds and also establishing a nursing school.

He said the medical college will be be ready by March 31 next year and the academic session will commence from April 1.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Punjab CM Medical Institute Politics. Government Hospital Bhagwant Mann Punjab Sangrur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis