Punjab CM Exhorts VCs To Play Proactive Role In State's Progress

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 6:28 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday exhorted vice-chancellors to play a proactive role in the socio-economic progress of the state by duly focusing on confidence building of students.

Chairing a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities in the state at his office here, Mann said youngsters were the biggest asset of the state and they needed to be nurtured to ensure the progress of Punjab and the prosperity of its people.

The need of the hour is to ensure proper capacity building of youngsters so that their services can be aptly utilised for the state's development, Mann said.

The chief minister said Punjab is fortunate that two sessions of the prestigious G-20 summit will be held in the state in March and June.

He said the summit meeting in March is based on education and so university students should be involved in this summit in large numbers.

Mann said this will help in enriching the lives of students by widening their perspective on global issues.

The chief minister said the state government has already set up an innovation centre in Mohali which is proving instrumental for all-round development of the youth.

He further said that the state government was mulling to introduce the makerspace concept in Punjab.

Mann said it will be a place for hands-on learning with all tools for creativity. It will be equipped with facilities of 3D designing and printing, audio-visual equipment, hand tools and others to tap the hidden potential of the youth in the field of creativity, he added.

-With PTI Input

