Opposition Alleges Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Was Deplaned For Being 'Drunk', Here's The Truth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been rumoured to be deplaned from a Lufhtsana flight because he was drunk. Hours after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged the same, the German airlines issued a clarification on Tuesday stating that the plane had departed later than their scheduled time due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change.

"Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change," Lufthansa News tweeted.





But can you confirm that the following flight was delayed? pic.twitter.com/PGPOumvUrn — Karan (@iamKaran_) September 19, 2022

Congress tweeted a statement of an anonymous passenger who alleged that Mann was drunk.



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann deplaned because he was heavily Drunk pic.twitter.com/7PaPSiVDtb — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) September 19, 2022

Mann's party Aam Admi Party (AAP) has accused the opposition of spreading false propaganda. On Sunday, Bhagwant Mann was to take the 1.40 pm flight from Frankfurt, which was already delayed. The flight finally took off at 4.30 pm. Mann reportedly took a different flight, in the early hours of Monday.

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe."



