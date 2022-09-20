Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Opposition Alleges Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Was Deplaned For Being 'Drunk', Here's The Truth

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Aam Admi Party (AAP) has accused the opposition of spreading false propaganda. 

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 12:43 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been rumoured to be deplaned from a Lufhtsana flight because he was drunk. Hours after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged the same, the German airlines issued a clarification on Tuesday stating that the plane had departed later than their scheduled time due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. 

"Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change," Lufthansa News tweeted.

 

Congress tweeted a statement of an anonymous passenger who alleged that Mann was drunk. 
 

Mann's party Aam Admi Party (AAP) has accused the opposition of spreading false propaganda. On Sunday, Bhagwant Mann was to take the 1.40 pm flight from Frankfurt, which was already delayed. The flight finally took off at 4.30 pm. Mann reportedly took a different flight, in the early hours of Monday.

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe."

 

