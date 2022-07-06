Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Tie Nuptial Knot Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other close family relatives have been only invited to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s marriage on Thursday.

undefined
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 6:04 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will on Thursday tie the nuptial knot for the second time.

Mann (48) separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage.

"The chief minister is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra," AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said.

Only family members, including Mann's mother, sister, relatives, and a few guests will attend the wedding, sources said, adding Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be in attendance.

Sources said that this marriage is an arranged one. 

Related stories

Bhagwant Mann Expands Punjab Cabinet As 5 More MLAs Take Oath As Ministers

Humbly Accept People's Mandate In Sangrur Bypoll, Will Continue To Work Harder: CM Bhagwant Mann

Emergency A 'Big Blot' On India's Democracy: Bhagwant Mann

State ministers Harjot Bains and Aman Arora as well as the party's senior leader Raghav Chadha congratulated Mann on Twitter.

"Wishing my Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both a lifetime of love, respect and companionship," Bains said.

Arora congratulated Mann for starting married life and wished "both a life full of happiness, joy, love, prosperity, health and companionship. May the almighty shower His blessings on both of you".

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha gave his best wishes to Mann and his would-be wife.

"Best wishes to my 'vadde veer' (elder brother) Mann Saab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life," tweeted Chadha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also congratulated Mann as he starts a "new chapter in his life".

"My heartiest congratulations to the CM Bhagwant Mann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead," he tweeted.

Mann's 21-year-old daughter Seerat and 17-year-old son Dilshan from his first marriage had flown in from the US for the ceremony when he took oath as Punjab chief minister in March. 

Bhagwant Mann had taken oath on March 16 as Punjab chief minister at a ceremony held in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

AAP had stormed to power in Punjab earlier this year winning 92 of the 117-Assembly seats. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Punjab Bhagwant Mann Chief Minister Delhi AAP Arvind Kejriwal Marriage Raghav Chadha Haryana Kurukshetra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government