Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized With Stomach Ache Complaint, Discharged Later

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital following stomach ache complaints.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 10:50 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi late on Tuesday night after he complained of stomach ache, Aam Aadmi Party sources said here on Thursday.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning, they added. After arriving in Chandigarh, Mann held a meeting with some senior police officials here. He complimented the Punjab Police officials for their operation against two gangsters in Amritsar. He also released a video message, saying the state will be free from gangsters and drug peddlers.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kusa, allegedly involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, were gunned down in a nearly five-hour-long encounter with the Punjab Police at a village near Amritsar on Wednesday. 

Aam Aadmi Party Bhagwant Mann Sidhu Moosewala Amritsar Punjab Police
