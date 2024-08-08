National

Pune Zika Virus: Total 73 Cases So Far With 7 More Detected Today | Details

In Pune, the first case of Zika this year was reported on June 20 when a 46-year-old doctor and his 15-year-old daughter in the Erandwane area tested positive. The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit dengue and chikungunya infections.

Zika Virus Maharashtra Pune
Zika Virus cases reported in Maharashtra Photo: PTI
info_icon

A day after the Pune Municipal Corporation reported 66 cases Zika virus infection in last two months, seven more similar cases were reported in Pune City on Thursday, taking the total case tally to 73.
Union Health Ministry issues advisory on Zika virus.(Representational image) | - PTI
Zika Virus: Health Minister Issues Advisory After Cases Surface In Maharashtra | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per reports, so far four patients have died. However, there is still debate over the actual cause of the deaths. Those infected also included 26 pregnant women but most of them are in good health, an official statement said. These four patients were aged between 68 and 78.

"The 66 cases include four deaths, but these deaths were not due to Zika but comorbidities the patients were suffering from....such as cardiac issues, liver ailments, old age. Their reports came positive for the virus from the NIV (National Institute of Virology) after death," the health department official said.

Fearing Adverse Travel Advisory During Vibrant Gujarat, Did State Government Delay Zika Virus News? - null
Fearing Adverse Travel Advisory During Vibrant Gujarat, Did State Government Delay Zika Virus News?

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Despite debate over the actual cause of death, Pune Municipal Corporation's health department send their reports to the death audit committee of the Maharashtra government.

In Pune, the first case of Zika this year was reported on June 20 when a 46-year-old doctor and his 15-year-old daughter in the Erandwane area tested positive.

Representational Image | - PTI
Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pregnant women are particularly at risk in case of Zika virus infection as it may cause microcephaly, a medical condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development, in the foetus.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit dengue and chikungunya infections.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  3. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  5. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  2. Akhilesh Yadav's Caution To Speaker Over Waqf Bill Angers Amit Shah, Union Minister Says 'You're Not...'
  3. UP: Man Seen Kicking Crocodile Strolling On Bijnor's Streets, Netizens React | WATCH
  4. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  5. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  2. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  3. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  4. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  5. 'Vettaiyan': Fahadh Faasil's First Look From The Rajinikanth Starrer Unveiled On His Birthday - Check Poster Inside
US News
  1. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  2. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  3. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  4. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  5. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
World News
  1. Flooding In Yemen Leaves 30 People Dead And Hundreds Displaced
  2. State Of Emergency Declared As Ukraine Launches Raid Into Russia’s Kursk Region
  3. 'She Will Return Once Democracy Is Restored', Says Sheikh Hasina's Son; Accuses ISI For Unrest In Bangladesh
  4. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  5. Israel Not Invited To Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Memorial; US, UK Won't Attend
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Aman Sehrawat Books Semifinal Berth