Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen Driver's Remand Extended Till June 25

As the latest deveopment in the Porsche accident case in Pune, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday extended the observation home remand of the accused 17-year-old boy till June 25.
The juvenile is allegedly involved in a car crash that killed two IT engineers in Pune last month, an official said. Earlier, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) sent the minor to an observation home till June 12.
Pune Poesche crash: About the accident
The Porsche car driven by the teenager, son of a builder, crashed into a motorbike in the early hours of May 19, killing IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in Kalyani Nagar. The teen was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. His parents are in police custody in connection with a case related to alleged swapping of his blood samples.
Pune Porsche crash: Blood sample swapped
As a latest development in the continuously intensifying case over the recent Porsche crash in Pune that killed two IT professionals, a Pune forensic laboratory report confirmed that the blood samples of the mother were swapped with those of her accused 17-year-old son.
Pune Porsche crash: Doctors arrested over tampering with blood samples
Taking into cognisance the allegations of tampering with the blood samples, police had earlier arrested two doctors and a hospital employee from Sassoon General Hospital. It is suspected that one of the doctors had been in communication with the teenager's father.