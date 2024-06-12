Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen Driver's Remand Extended Till June 25

Pune Poesche crash: About the accident

The Porsche car driven by the teenager, son of a builder, crashed into a motorbike in the early hours of May 19, killing IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in Kalyani Nagar. The teen was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. His parents are in police custody in connection with a case related to alleged swapping of his blood samples.