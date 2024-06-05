National

Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12

Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar of Maharashtra's Pune city after a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile rammed into their two-wheeler.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday extended the remand of the juvenile till June 12 allegedly involved in Pune car accident, which claimed two lives. Earlier, Pune police moved an application before the JJB seeking extension for 14 days the remand of a 17-year-old boy. The remand of the juvenile, who is lodged at an observation home in Pune ended on Wednesday.
"We have moved an application before the JJB seeking the extension of his remand at the observation home for another 14 days," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Case:

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar of Maharashtra's Pune city after a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile rammed into their two-wheeler. The police claim the juvenile was under the influence of alcohol at that time.

The JJB had granted bail to the teenager, son of a real estate developer, a few hours after the incident and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Following severe criticism, the police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent the accused juvenile to the observation home till June 5.

The police have already arrested the juvenile's father, mother, two doctors and another staffer of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital for the alleged swapping of blood samples of the juvenile with those of his mother. The juvenile's grandfather has also been arrested in a case pertaining to the incident.

On Tuesday, the police arrested two more persons for allegedly acting as middlemen and facilitating financial transactions between the accused doctors and the juvenile's father.

