National

1 Dead, 42 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Girl's Hostel In Pune

stated that when the fire brigade team reached the site, local residents had already evacuated the girl students from the hostel.

fire in building (representative image)
info_icon

A massive fire broke out at a five-storey building in Pune's Shanipar area leading to the death of a watchman while 42 girls in the early hours of Friday.

Pune Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Devendra Potphode told PTI that the incident occurred around 1.30 am.

Potphode said that there were 42 girl students who were living in the hostel on the second floor of the building were evacuated following the fire.

"The fire brigade received a call about the fire in a five-storey building. After our team reached the spot, it was found that the blaze had erupted at an accounting academy on the ground floor," Potphode said.

Potphode stated that when the fire brigade team reached the site, local residents had already evacuated the girl students from the hostel.

As they were extinguishing the fire on the ground floor, they found the body of a person in his early 40s, apparently succumbed to burn injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Sandip Singh Gill said that deceased man was a watchman who was inside a room on the ground floor.

"After he was found there, he was referred to the Sassoon General Hospital, but was declared dead by doctors," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'There Is No President Of Taiwan': China Charges At PM Modi Over Congratulatory Post Response; US Reacts
  2. 'Thank You My Friend Tulsi Bhai..': PM Modi's Response To WHO Chief's Re-Election Wishes
  3. The Land Lost: Faizabad Rejects BJP's Ram Mandir Politics
  4. Maldives President Muizzu Invited To Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  5. Hyderabad: Jumping Signal, Speeding Car Hits Another Vehicle, Flips Multiple Times | Dramatic Footage
Entertainment News
  1. Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Jason Shah's Comment On Their Breakup: Everyone Wants To Use My Name, I Should Be Flattered
  2. Suresh Oberoi On Son Vivek Oberoi's Resilience Amid Salman Khan Feud: Someone Else Would Have Become An Alcoholic
  3. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  4. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  5. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals At Indonesia Open
  2. T20 World Cup 2024, New York Pitch Row: ICC Promises To 'Deliver The Best Possible Surfaces'
  3. French Open Day 12 Recap: Siegemund And Vasselin Secure Mixed Doubles Title; Paolini Tops Andreeva
  4. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 WC: Babar Admits Strategic Oversight In Shocking Loss To United States
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win
World News
  1. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  2. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  3. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  4. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  5. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals At Indonesia Open
  7. Elections 2024 Results LIVE Updates: NDA's Key Meeting In Delhi Today; PM Modi Likely To Take Oath Over Weekend
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win